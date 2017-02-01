Armenian Defense Minister meets with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, whose official visit to Iran is underway, visited publishing house of “Alik” newspaper on February 1. Vigen Sargsyan talked about Armenian-Iranian relations, the works done and to be done in the Armed Forces of Armenia, introduced the achievements of the Armed Forces, and answered the questions of the present in a meeting with the editorial staff.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the Defense Minister of Armenia highlighted the role of the Armenian Church and Armenian organizations of Diaspora in the mission of preserving the Armenian identity, as well as reinforcing Armenian-Iranian relations.

On February 1 Vigen Sargsyan also held meetings with the Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

During the meeting with Mohammad Javad Zarif the expansion of cooperation in the sphere of security between the two states was highlighted. A broad scope of issues, including deepening the relations between the two friendly peoples, fostering Armenian-Iranian partnership, as well as regional issues were addressed at the meeting.

Highly assessing the cooperation between the two states in different spheres and stressing the importance to further develop the relations, the sides emphasized the importance of ensuring regional peace and stability as a key condition for sustainable development of the regional states.

Vigen Sargsyan briefed on the situation on the contact line of the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan and the efforts made by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs for the conflict settlement. Stressing the necessity for a peaceful and negotiated settlement, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to contribute to the establishment of regional security and stability.

During the meeting with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, the sides discussed issues of developing Armenian-Iranian relations, fostering cooperation in various spheres and ensuring regional security and stability.

The sides referred to the priorities of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation and stressed the necessity to deepen bilateral cooperation.