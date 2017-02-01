Deputy PM of Artsakh reaffirms his decision to resign

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Artsakh (NKR) Arthur Aghabekyan has reaffirmed his decision to resign, “Armenpress” reports Aghabekyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian service.

“I had a strong desire for that. People try to link this move with political developments. I have run state offices for long time in Armenia and Karabakh. Let me enjoy my life, engage in humanitarian activities instead of running a public office. There are some small projects which will have no significant impact on the state, but I greatly wish to have my contribution to bringing them into life”, the Deputy PM of Artsakh said.

He informed that he has already discussed the issue with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and will soon submit his resignation letter.