US Ambassador highlights fair and free elections in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills highlight the fair and free upcoming parliamentary elections which will enjoy public trust. During his speech before the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia Mills agreed with President Sargsyan’s characterization that these elections will shape the future of Armenia and it is crucial they be free and fair, and that the Armenian people have confidence in the results. “To help make the Armenian government’s public commitment to credible elections a reality, USAID – in partnership with the European Union, the UK, Germany, and the UN Mission to Armenia – has provided financial support for the new voting processes and electoral equipment agreed upon by the government, political opposition, and civil society last year, unprecedented agreements that required compromises on all sides. These measures will make possible same-day voter authentication and the publication of signed voter lists after the elections”, “Armenpress” reports the Ambassador saying.

But the diplomat clarified that these additional measures cannot, by themselves, guarantee free and fair elections. They can make the electoral process more transparent and make it more costly to commit fraud, but the elections will be free and fair only if the government demonstrates the political will to make them so, and if the political opposition and civil society act to safeguard the process. “The burden is on the government and its constituent institutions – the Central Election Commission, law enforcement bodies, and the judiciary – to take the appropriate actions and foster a climate in which the Armenian people are able to freely express their will at the voting booth. At the same time, a free and fair election also requires responsible civic engagement in the election process from the political opposition and civil society, which is why we were glad to see them work with the Government last year, and hope that spirit of positive and constructive collaboration will continue throughout the electoral period and beyond”, Mills stated.

According to him, for free and fair elections to take place, the government must also create a climate in which media and civil society are free, independent, and unfettered. “We do take the government at its word that it intends to conduct free and fair elections, just as we take the opposition parties and civil society at their word that they intend to play a constructive role in the process, and this is something we’ll be watching closely over the next few months”, US Ambassador to Armenia said.

Parliamentary elections will take place on April 2, 2017. Election campaign will kick off on March 5. Parties and coalitions have to submit supplications for standing elections during the period of February 6-16 to the Central Electoral Committee, while the proportionate and regional lists of the parties and coalitions have to be submitted in the period of February 16-26.