Armenian-Iranian cooperation can bring regional peace – Zarif

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister, Mohammad-Javad Zarif, said on Wednesday that the Iran-Armenia ties could serve as a model in a world in which extremist approaches spread in the name of different religions, “Armenpress” reports, citing IRNA agency.

According to the report of Foreign Ministry Media Department, in a meeting with Armenian Defense Minister, Vigen Sargsyan, Zarif described recent visit of President Rouhani to Yerevan 'positive' and expressed hope that joint cooperation could lead to establishment of peace and security in the region.



Referring to danger of extremism in the region, Zarif called bilateral cooperation for confrontation against such dangers inevitable.



He said cooperation in the field of transit is among existing opportunities between the two countries.



Vigen Sargsyan said development of bilateral ties will lead to consolidation of relations in different dimensions.



He added relations with Iran, a key regional player, are very important for Yerevan.

The talks between the Armenian and Iranian Defense Ministers took place a day earlier. The sides expressed readiness to develop defense cooperation. Afterwards, Vigen Sargsyan put a wreath on the tomb of the leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.