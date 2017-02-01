US Ambassador presents two anti-corruption proposals to Armenian Cabinet encouraged by positive trends

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Armenia Richard Mills finds positive trends in Armenia’s anti-corruption struggle, but believes there is still much to be done in this direction. In his speech before the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia Richard Mills assessed encouraging the fact that Armenian Premier Karen Karapetyan highlights anti-corruption struggle in his public speeches. “I have been heartened to see more Armenians speaking openly about how corruption affects them”, “Armenpress” reports Mills saying.

He added that one area where significant progress can be noted, and for which he wishes to strongly commend the Armenian government, is its commitment to have Armenia join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, or EITI.

“Over the past year, the Embassy has partnered with the government and civil society on a number of other anti-corruption initiatives. For instance, we have supported programs by local media outlets to develop their investigative journalism skills, which helps the media sector fulfill its crucial democratic function of holding government and public figures accountable and of keeping the citizenry informed”, the Ambassador said.

He noted that to achieve meaningful progress in the fight against corruption is for the government to demonstrate political will. Encouraged by the Prime Minister’s public commitment to tackle corruption, Ambassador Mills offered two specific suggestions for the government to consider.

“First, I suggest that the government strengthen the independent role and responsibilities of the Ethics Commission on High Ranking Officials. I applaud the government’s recent step in this direction. Significant changes have been made to the Administrative Violations Code and Criminal Code, providing for fines, criminal sentences, and limitations on holding government positions for 3 years for individuals who submit false income declarations. But more needs to be done. One fix would be for the Government to make clear that the launching of an investigation into possible corrupt activities by a government official does not require specific evidence of an actual bribe paid or a favor given, but could be triggered by a prosecutor’s assessment that the assets declared by a government official are so great as to trigger reasonable grounds of suspicion. Armenian media has done a very good job of analyzing ethics declarations and identifying instances where officials declare assets that are 40, 50 or one hundred times greater than their government salaries, but there was no indication of follow up by the Government”, the Ambassador said.

He also offers that an entirely independent anti-corruption body should be established with full investigative and prosecutorial authority. According to the Ambassador, this was a specific recommendation by Mr. Peter Ainsworth, the Senior Anticorruption Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice whom the Embassy brought to Armenia twice in the last year for consultations with government and civil society. Richard Mills thinks this is a propitious time for the government to consider this suggestion, as the Prime Minister is currently deciding how to restructure the existing Anti-Corruption Council and formalize the connections and lines of authority between the Anti-Corruption Council and other bodies with anti-corruption mandates.