Peaceful settlement of NK conflict remains priority issue for USA – Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains an important and priority issue for the United States of America, “Armenpress” reports Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills announced before the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia.

“The Embassy, the US administration and personally me, collaborating with the new Minsk Group American Co-chair Richard Hoagland, continue to observe Nagorno Karabakh conflict as an important and priority issue”, “Armenpress” reports the Ambassador saying.

He added that the tragic clashes of April showed how much potential resources remain unutilized due to the unresolved conflict. “The more time I spend in Armenia, and certainly in the tragic aftermath of last April’s fighting, the more I realize how much the lack of a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict diverts precious resources – both Armenian and those provided from Armenia’s international and Diaspora friends – from our shared goals and, frankly, the priorities I and my Embassy have set for ourselves”, said Richard Mills.