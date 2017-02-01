Armenian Defense Minister meets with Iranian FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, who is on an official visit in Iran, met with the Foreign Minister of the IRI Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran. “Armenpress” reports, citing Iranian IRNA agency, earlier the head of MoD Armenia had put a wreath on the tomb of the leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

“He was an outstanding personality who inspired everyone. I learned about his personality during my youth years”, “MEHR” agency reports Vigen Sargsyan saying.

The talks between the Armenian and Iranian Defense Ministers took place a day earlier. The sides expressed readiness to develop defense cooperation.