YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia imported 1 billion and 864.6 million cubic meters of gas from Russia in 2016. As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of “Gazprom Armenia”, 1 billion and 844.3 million cubic meters were utilized in the mentioned period.

Energy and industrial spheres utilized respectively 420 and 173.1 million cubic meters.

581 million cubic meters were supplied to the population, while 467.3 million cubic meters were supplied to gas stations. The remaining 202.8 million cubic meters were utilized by other consumers.