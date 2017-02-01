Armenian Government singles out 345 investment projects for 2017

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan paid a working visit to the Koyatk Province to discuss provincial issues with community heads and entrepreneurs.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan noted that heads of ministries and state agencies will start submitting investment programs this week and the list will be published next week. “The Government Staff has reviewed 471 investment programs 345 out of which we consider realistic. The total investments for the programs amount to 2.4 billion USD. The Government considers possible to implement programs with a total investment of 830-850 million USD”, the PM announced, adding that this does not mean that all the programs for 2017 will be possible to implement, since it depends on bilateral efforts.

“This is the potential we see for now – 345 programs. Both the financial source and the program managers are already known”, Karen Karapetyan stated, adding that at the moment the Cabinet discusses 55 more programs.