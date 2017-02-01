Armenian and Iranian tour operators negotiate on forming single tourism package

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The introductory visit of Armenia’s tour operators and media outlets to Iran passed rather productively, Mekhak Apresyan, head of the tourism department of the ministry of economic development and investments and head of the delegation told ARMENPRESS.

The visited lasted January 22-29 and was organized at the invitation of the Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran.

During the visit, meetings in both official and private formats were held. The meetings were held in Tehran, Tabriz, Urmia and Isfahan.

“The meetings were held with the participation of representatives of tourism companies, hotel services, media, including Armenpress news agency. Issues related to activating tourism visits in both directions, holding joint events, forming an Armenian-Iranian tourism result and presenting it in the international market were discussed during the meetings”, Apresyan said.

According to him, Armenian and Iranian tourism opportunities were presented at the meetings. In his words, the results are satisfying, the Armenian and Iranian tourism companies are already negotiating on forming a common tourism package.

“By the way, the possibility of launching Isfahan-Gyumri flights and twinning the cities was discussed in Isfahan. It is planned to organize a visit of Iranian media to Armenia in assistance of airlines, and a visit in the opposite direction”, Apresyan said.