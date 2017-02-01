Tablet production in Armenia doubles
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 2 thousand 12 units of tablets were produced in Armenia during January-December of 2016.
According to the national statistical service, the indicator increased 2.2 times compared to 2015.
At the same time, the production of computers decreased by 37.7%, comprising 1 thousand 63 units.
11:21, 01.27.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/45: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson rated 1st
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 02.02-21:33 Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia
- 02.02-21:10 Iran and Armenia effectively cooperate in a number of spheres - foreign policy advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader
- 02.02-21:06 US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
- 02.02-20:48 EU interested in fair and transparent elections in Armenia – Switalski
- 02.02-20:25 New framework agreement to reaffirm spheres of bilateral interest between Armenia and EU
- 02.02-20:10 Aram Khachaturian’s bust unveiled in Moscow Conservatory
- 02.02-19:07 EU to deepen relations with Armenia in a number of domains
- 02.02-19:02 Armenian Premier, Iranian Ambassador discuss trade and economic partnership
- 02.02-18:36 Armenia, EU have set firm grounds for visa liberalization – Danielsson
- 02.02-18:13 Lydian Armenia to issue first gold bar next year
- 02.02-18:02 Armenia is reliable and helpful partner for EU – Danielsson
- 02.02-17:50 Russia, Israel consolidate efforts to prevent Lapshin’s extradition
- 02.02-17:17 Prime Minister Karapetyan, Swiss Ambassador discuss boosting economic cooperation
- 02.02-16:57 Armenian parliamentary delegation meets with Hiroshima Mayor
- 02.02-16:51 League of Nations of Minor Asia will consolidate peoples of the region over common problems
- 02.02-16:17 Mother of Azerbaijani saboteur captured by NKR forces claims son is serviceman, lies of Azerbaijani defense ministry revealed
- 02.02-16:07 Turkey is determined to take the path which history warns not to – Garo Paylan
- 02.02-15:57 Armenia’s Ambassador meets with Assistant for European Affairs of Kuwait's Foreign Minister
- 02.02-15:45 First official Inter Milan fan-club founded in Yerevan, Armenia
- 02.02-15:42 Former Police Chief Alik Sargsyan to head ruling party’s Ararat regional HQ
- 02.02-15:35 YSMU and Russia’s National Research Medical University to cooperate
- 02.02-15:19 Angela Merkel arrives in Turkey
- 02.02-15:17 Russian Museum to host Armenian impressionism exhibition
- 02.02-14:46 Legendary singer Vera Lynn to celebrate 100th birthday by releasing new album
- 02.02-14:36 Syrian Army liberates 32 villages north-east from Aleppo
- 02.02-14:34 How can a demobilized, armed & geared soldier infiltrate the neutral zone? – NKR Army spox debunks Azerbaijani reports
- 02.02-14:12 Philippines’ Duterte to involve military in war on drugs
- 02.02-13:54 Agriculture minister to campaign if necessary
- 02.02-13:53 Government approves payment procedures & mechanisms of military insurance fund
- 02.02-13:42 Armenia’s Ombudsman cooperates with reputable organizations over Lapshin case
- 02.02-13:12 PM tasks Justice Minister to analyze correctional facility conditions
- 02.02-13:10 Mourinho unhappy with Hull City results
- 02.02-13:10 ICRC follows media reports on captive Azerbaijani soldier
- 02.02-13:06 Greece reports mass Turkish air incursions
- 02.02-13:02 Defense ministry spokesman denies reports on military vehicle crash in Kapan
15:59, 01.30.2017
Viewed 4374 times Glass bracelet discovered during excavation in Zorats Karer archaeological site
13:08, 01.28.2017
Viewed 3871 times US Secretary of State Nominee Rex Tillerson has clear stance on Nagorno Karabakh conflict
12:12, 01.30.2017
Viewed 2237 times Mourinho “happy” with Mkhitaryan
12:27, 01.27.2017
Viewed 2133 times Happy birthday Maestro: Composer Tigran Mansurian turns 78
11:36, 01.30.2017
Viewed 2090 times “Everything happened very quickly” – Mkhitaryan on Manchester-Wigan 4:0 victory