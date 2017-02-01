Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Tablet production in Armenia doubles


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 2 thousand 12 units of tablets were produced in Armenia during January-December of 2016.

According to the national statistical service, the indicator increased 2.2 times compared to 2015.

At the same time, the production of computers decreased by 37.7%, comprising 1 thousand 63 units.

 



