Armenia wine exports increase by 24.74%


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 779.9 liters of wine were exported from Armenia in 2016.

According to the state revenue committee, the customs value of the exported wine comprised 2.52 million USD.

Compared to 2015, the export volumes grew by 24.74%. The customs value growth comprised 52.02%.



