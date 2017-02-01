Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Sugar imports volume increase by 82.3% in Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 21.49 million USD customs value worth sugar was imported to Armenia in 2016.

According to the State Revenue Committee, the overall volume of imported sugar comprised 59 thousand 477 tons.

Compared to 2015, the volumes grew by 82.3%, and the growth in customs value comprised 55.77%.

 



