UTair Moscow-Yerevan flight proceeded normally – Civil Aviation Dept. denies media reports

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The General Department of Civil Aviation denies media reports that the UTair Boeing 737 aircraft operating the Moscow-Yerevan flight from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport was unable to operate the flight due to damaged valves in the rear of the plane.

The General Department of Civil Aviation told ARMENPRESS UTair airlines doesn’t operate Moscow-Yerevan flights from Sheremetyevo airport, instead it uses the Vnukovo airport.

“On February 1, the UT 873 aircraft of UTair airlines operated the Moscow-Yerevan flight from Vnukovo airport at 11:36 instead of 11:10 and landed in Yerevan at 13:58 instead of 14:00. No incidents occurred during the flight”, Satenik Hovhannisyan, spokeswoman of the General Department of Civil Aviation said.

Earlier it was reported that a UTair Boeing 737 which was scheduled to operate the Moscow-Yerevan flight on February 1 cancelled the flight due to technical issues.

According to life.ru, while preparing for take-off, the pilot said there are problems with the valves in the rear of the aircraft.