Political platform of business magnate, PAP founder Gagik Tsarukyan alliance known

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The political forces which are included in the alliance which is forming around the Prosperous Armenia party are already known, Arman Vardanyan, leader of the “Unity” movement told ARMENPRESS.

“The alliance will be formed around the platform, which will include Prosperous Armenia, Social Democrat Hunchakian, Pan Armenian National Movement, Ramgavar Avatakan parties and the Unity movement”, Vardanyan said.

He added there are many forces willing to join the alliance and didn’t rule out that new parties will join it as result of upcoming discussions. The memorandum of the alliance will be signed soon.

“I can’t tell a specific date now. We are currently in a working process. Probably I will be able to give a date tomorrow”, he said.

Prosperous Armenia founder, business magnate Gagik Tsarukyan announced his return to politics, and said he will take part in the upcoming April 2 parliamentary election with forming a wide alliance.