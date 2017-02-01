EU delegation head expects real changes in fight against corruption in 2017

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has provided over 15 million USD to Armenia as assistance in the fight against corruption, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, head of the EU delegation to Armenia told a press conference.

The Ambassador expects to see real changes in 2017.

“It won’t be fair to say that the previous Government hasn’t done anything. There were very active people in the previous Government, however the new Government has clearly outlined the importance it attaches to the fight against corruption”, the Ambassador said.

According to him, the Prime Minister has assumed a rather criticizing attitude in this matter.