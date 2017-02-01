Nalbandian holds meeting with Canada’s Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Edward Nalbandian, minister of foreign affairs of Armenia, held a meeting on February 1 with Canada’s Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Mr. John Ronald Kur, who conveyed Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland’s message to her Armenian counterpart, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties. Minister Nalbandian thanked for the message and in his turn handed over his message to minister Chrystia Freeland.

The parties praised the dynamically developing partnership between Armenia and Canada since the establishment of diplomatic relations 25 years ago, and discussed new areas of cooperation and prospects.

The meeting also focused on actions taken for activating political dialogue, commercial cooperation, agricultural and IT, and cultural exchanges.

The ministry of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESS the Armenian FM and Canada’s Ambassador appreciated the close cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The sides exchanged ideas over effective cooperation within the framework of the UN, Francophonie and OSCE.

The minister and the Ambassador talked about issues related to cooperation aimed at preventing crimes against humanity and genocides.

The parties also discussed the migration issue which resulted from the developments in the Middle East.

Minister Nalbandian appreciated the Ambassador’s personal contribution in the development of Armenian-Canadian ties and bestowed him the Medal of Honor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.