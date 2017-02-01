Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Patient takes medics hostage in Istanbul mental institution


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. One of the patients in Istanbul’s mental clinic has taken the doctors hostage in the facility, Hurriyet reports.

The patient, who is reportedly armed, took the nurses and doctors hostage. Police units have arrived at the scene.

The exact number of hostages is unknown.

 



