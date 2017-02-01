Ararat 73 football legend Nikolai Ghazaryan awarded Yerevan Mayor’s Gold Medal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Legendary “Ararat 73” football player and USSR Master of Sports Nikolai Ghazaryan has been awarded the Gold Medal of Yerevan Mayor.

On the occasion of Ghazaryan’s 70th birthday, for significant contribution in the development of Armenian football and achievements, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan awarded the legendary footballer with the Yerevan Mayor’s Gold Medal.

The Mayor congratulated Ghazaryan on his birthday, wishing him health, happiness and prosperity.

Ghazaryan made 295 appearances in football matches, scoring 67 goals. He won silver medals in USSR championships during 1971-1976. In 1973, he was champion of USSR.