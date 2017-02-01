Minsk Group ready to organize Armenia-Azerbaijan FMs meeting, says Russia co-chair Igor Popov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are ready to organize a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan mid-February within the framework of the upcoming Munich Security Conference, OSCE Minsk Group Russian co-chair, Ambassador Igor Popov told TASS.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs agreed to hold separate consultations with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan mid February within the framework of the Munich Security Conference. If the ministers bring forward interest, we will organize their meeting”, Popov said.

Popov emphasized the NK conflict settlement work in the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia format continues in accordance to the agreements reached in St. Petersburg in the summer of 2016.

“Recently, the Karabakh issue was discussed by Sergey Lavrov with Edward Nalbandian, and afterwards with Elmar Mammadyarov. In case of creating necessary conditions there will be a possibility to also hold a trilateral meeting”, he added.