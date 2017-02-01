Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

UTair Moscow-Yerevan flight cancelled


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. A UTair Boeing 737 which was scheduled to operate the Moscow-Yerevan flight on February 1 cancelled the flight due to technical issues.

According to life.ru, while preparing for take-off, the pilot said there are problems with the valves in the rear of the aircraft.

Passengers were offered another flight.

Technical services of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport are inspecting the aircraft.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration