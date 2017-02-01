UTair Moscow-Yerevan flight cancelled

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. A UTair Boeing 737 which was scheduled to operate the Moscow-Yerevan flight on February 1 cancelled the flight due to technical issues.

According to life.ru, while preparing for take-off, the pilot said there are problems with the valves in the rear of the aircraft.

Passengers were offered another flight.

Technical services of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport are inspecting the aircraft.