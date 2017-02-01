Japan Parliament’s Upper House Speaker holds meeting with Armenian Parliament Speaker G. Sahakyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Galust Sahakyan, Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament, was received on January 31 by Chuichi Date, Speaker of the House of Councillors (Upper House) of Japan’s Parliament.

The parties discussed the level of parliamentary cooperation of the two countries and stated that the cooperation in this format will even deepen the Armenian-Japanese relations even more and create new opportunities for the two countries.

The sides namely highlighted actions aimed at strengthening cooperation in economic, commercial and cultural areas, as well as development of tourism.

Chuichi Date expressed his gratitude for Armenia’s assistance aimed at eliminating the consequences of the devastating earthquake in Japan. He expressed opinion that the cooperation of the two countries will develop even more also in the fields of preventing emergency situations and joint actions on eliminating their consequences, taking into account that Japan and Armenia are aware of the devastating consequences of earthquakes.

The Parliament’s Press Service told ARMENPRESS Speaker Sahakyan thanked for the numerous assistance and joint programs by Japan for Armenia.

The parties also discussed various other issues and specific programs aimed at cooperation between the Parliaments.