Ombudsman holds meetings with servicemen

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan held meetings with a number of servicemen and their families, the Ombudsman’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

Documents presented by the servicemen regarding their military record books have been studied. The documents regarded the non-recording of combat-duty in the military record books, or marking the records as “invalid”.

The Ombudsman launched an official procedure regarding the issue.

As reported earlier, the defense ministry of Nagorno Karabakh (NKR) released a statement on media reports regarding data in military record books of several decommissioned servicemen, the defense ministry of NKR told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry’s statement says: “The NKR defense ministry notifies that a specified procedure is defined by the Defense Army command regarding granting a status of having taken part in the April 2016 military operations. In accordance to the procedure, a relevant record is being done in the military record books.

Regarding the records which were done in the military record books of some decommissioned servicemen, and later recognized as invalid, that’s exclusively due to the negligent error by the military official of the given military base.

The NKR defense ministry urges media outlets not to make this topic a subject of unnecessary speculation, and all decommissioned servicemen who have the need of clarification can contact the ministry at 28-08-23”.