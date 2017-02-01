Generational change is a healthy process – minister on having 28 year old deputy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Artem Asatryan, minister of Labor and Social Affairs says the generational change in the public administration system is a healthy process.

“That’s a normal process and it must be continuous”, the minister said in response to a reporter’s question on his views regarding the possibility of 28 year old Ashot Margaryan – assistant of the Prime Minister, being appointed as deputy minister.

Asatryan said he will express his opinion on the new deputy minister when the appointment will happen. “We must have hopes for him”, the minister added.

Recently deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs Filaret Berikyan, 66, retired from his post, and media rumors began circulating that 28 year old Ashot Margaryan, assistant to the Prime Minister, will replace him.