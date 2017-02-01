Kim Kardashian West caught up in Trump “travel ban” chaos, private jet searched in LAX

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West’s private jet has been searched by US immigration agents at LAX airport, just days after President Donald Trump signed the executive orders on immigration, often referred to as the “travel ban”, Daily Mail reports.

Kardashian was returning home from a trip to Costa Rica with her family.

The immigration agents interviewed the star after which she exited the plane.

According to the Daily Mail, the inspection comes days after Kim responded to President Trump's 'Muslim ban' by tweeting statistics on the number of Americans killed by Islamic jihadist immigrants.

The 36-year-old tweeted on Saturday 'Statistics', along with the chart, which demonstrated that only two Americans are killed annually by 'Islamic jihadist immigrants', versus over 11,000, who are killed by gun violence at the hands of other Americans.

The immigration order sparked major protests and chaos in major airports across the United States.