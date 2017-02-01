Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

29 Syrian citizens granted refugee status in 2016 in Armenia


 YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 37 foreign citizens were granted refugee status in 2016 in Armenia.

According to the National Statistical Service, the number includes 29 citizens of Syria.

4 Ukrainian citizens were also granted refugee status, as well as 1 Iraqi and 1 Cameroonian citizen.

2 people, a man and a woman, without citizenship were also among the refugee status recipients.

At the same time, 43 people were suspended from having refugee status.

 

 



