Majority of asylum seekers in Armenia are Syrian citizens

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 64 people requested asylum in Armenia in the second half of 2016.

9 in 64 are males and females under the age of 17.

According to official data, 34 of the asylum seekers were Syrian citizens. 12 were Iraqis, 8 Iranians, 5 Ukrainians and 4 other nationals. 1 man had no citizenship.

Overall 10 applications have been dropped or suspended.