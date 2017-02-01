Iran’s Rouhani calls Trump a political amateur over immigration policy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani dismissed his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump as a political novice on Wednesday, stepping up criticism of the Republican's immigration policies including a temporary travel ban on Iranians, Reuters reports.

"It will take him a long time and will cost the United States a lot, until he learns what is happening in the world," added Rouhani.

"Today is not a time for separating nations by walls," Rouhani said, in an apparent reference to Trump's promise to build a barrier along the U.S. border with Mexico.