Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Iran’s Rouhani calls Trump a political amateur over immigration policy


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani dismissed his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump as a political novice on Wednesday, stepping up criticism of the Republican's immigration policies including a temporary travel ban on Iranians, Reuters reports.

"It will take him a long time and will cost the United States a lot, until he learns what is happening in the world," added Rouhani.

"Today is not a time for separating nations by walls," Rouhani said, in an apparent reference to Trump's promise to build a barrier along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration