Armen Yeritsyan skiing memorial-tournament to be held as homage to late minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. A skiing memorial-tournament named after the late minister of emergency situations Armen Yeritsyan will be held in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia, Gagik Sargsyan, general secretary of the Skiing Federation of Armenia told reporters.

“We, the federation of Skiing, suffered a great loss, Armen Yeritsyan untimely passed away, who headed the federation for many years. We decided to organize a memorial-tournament. It will be held in Tsakhkadzor”, he said.

The tournament will last two days – February 25-26.