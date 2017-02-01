Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Infant mortality rate decreases in Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 359 cases of infant deaths (aged 0-1) were documented in Armenia in the period of January-December 2016. The indicator has decreased by almost 4% compared to the same period of 2015, Karine Kuyumjyan, head of the Census and Demography department of the National Statistical Service told a press conference in ARMENPRESS.

411 cases of deaths among children aged 0-4 were documented in Armenia in 2015, a decrease of 5.5% compared to 2015.

 



