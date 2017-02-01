NKR defense ministry clarifies reports on alleged invalid military book records

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Nagorno Karabakh (NKR) released a statement on media reports regarding data in military record books of several decommissioned servicemen, the defense ministry of NKR told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry’s statement says: “The NKR defense ministry notifies that a specified procedure is defined by the Defense Army command regarding granting a status of having taken part in the April 2016 military operations. In accordance to the procedure, a relevant record is being done in the military record books.

Regarding the records which were done in the military record books of some decommissioned servicemen, and later recognized as invalid, that’s exclusively due to the negligent error by the military official of the given military base.

The NKR defense ministry urges media outlets not to make this topic a subject of unnecessary speculation, and all decommissioned servicemen who have the need of clarification can contact the ministry at 28-08-23”.