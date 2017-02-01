Mourinho says Mkhitaryan “has to play” in Manchester United – Hull City clash

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he simply cannot leave Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of the team following his starring role in Sunday's 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, the official Manchester United website reports.

The Armenia captain was named Man of the Match by TV broadcasters after a fine display and an excellent counter-attack goal as the Reds eased to a comfortable victory at Old Trafford.

"Do you want me to leave Micki out after him being Man of the Match and playing so well as he did?" asked Mourinho at a press conference to preview United's Premier League match against Hull City.

"I can’t! I think the players pick themselves, I’m just here to analyse what they do and to try to be fair with them. After such a good performance, Micki has to play. It’s simple."

Mkhitaryan linked up with Anthony Martial for his goal against Wigan and Mourinho has encouraged the Frenchman to continue to build on that performance against the Latics.

"He has to perform better than the others that are competing with him for the same positions," the boss said. "His position is where we have lots of options."

Earlier on Tuesday, the manager confirmed Eric Bailly is available for selection following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. He also said Ashley Young would feature in the squad.