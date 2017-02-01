EEC decisions must display real benefit of integration: Tigran Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission Board discussed on January 31 the decrease of customs fees, formation of transparent and civilized markets, elimination of obstructions for trade between EEU countries and other issues, the Eurasian Economic Commission told ARMENPRESS.

EEC Chairman of the Board Tigran Sargsyan said Presidents of EEU countries set “global pretentious issues before the Commission, which correspond to the priorities of development of member states and their vision of the future. Decisions passed in the EEC must help to achieve those goals. Only in that way we will be able to show the real benefit of integration to everyone and benefits of forming a common market of products, services, financial and human resources”.

Tigran Sargsyan highlighted the fact that in Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s annual address the vectors which were pointed out as main directions of the country’s development in 2017 are also important for the EEU. That is the digitization of economy and improvement of transportation-logistical infrastructure.

Within the frameworks of creating a EEU integrated information system the EEC Board approved one of the demands of the components, which unifies the database of member states’ agricultural-industry complex.

7 internet-sources are planned to be created, including the common registrar of agricultural plant, forecast indicators, livestock information etc.

Users will be able to modify their production by calculating the changes of demands in the products and services markets.

Another important decision of the Board was approving the task, according to which the EEU member states are proposed to inform stakeholders on the possibility of notifying the Board on limitations and obstructions in internal markets of the Union. The process can be done through https://barriers.eaeunion.org.

The Board also approved the proposal on discussing the development of the labeling system in the Union during the upcoming EEC Council session.

The EEC Board approved to decrease and temporarily eliminate customs rates on imports of several products for footwear manufacturing, which are used as designing materials. The 0 rate will apply from March 1, 2017 until February 28 of 2019.