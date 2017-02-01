Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

President of Azerbaijan to visit Iran


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will visit Iran in the beginning of March, the Azerbaijani APA news agency reported, citing the announcement of Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzade.

“A number of agreements will be signed during the visit. Works are currently underway in this direction”, he said.

 



