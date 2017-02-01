Chinese version of Aurora Mardiganian’s “Ravished Armenia” published in Taiwan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Aurora Mardiganian’s “Ravished Armenia” memoir has been published in Chinese in Taiwan. The Chinese version of the memoirs was issued in the end of 2016, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute told ARMENPRESS.

David Wang translated and published the book after being granted the permit of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Ravished Armenia is a book written in 1918 by Arshaluys (Aurora) Mardiganian about her experiences in the Armenian Genocide.