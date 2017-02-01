49% Americans agree with Trump “travel ban” – Reuters/Ipsos poll

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. In the Reuters/Ipsos poll some 31 percent of people said US President Donald Trump’s “travel ban” made them feel "more safe," while 26 percent said it made them feel "less safe." Another 33 percent said it would not make any difference and the rest said they don't know, Reuters reports.

Trump's executive order blocked citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and placed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 49 percent of Americans agreed with the order and 41 percent disagreed. Some 53 percent of Democrats said they "strongly disagree" with Trump's action while 51 percent of Republicans said they "strongly agree."

Imposing a temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim countries, President Donald Trump said the move would help protect the United States from terrorism.