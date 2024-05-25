PM Pashinyan’s helicopter makes unplanned landing in Vanadzor due to adverse weather

YEREVAN, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The helicopter carrying Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made an unplanned landing in Vanadzor due to adverse weather conditions.

"Dear friends, everything is fine," PM Pashinyan wrote on Facebook following the landing.

"Due to bad weather, our helicopter made an unplanned landing in Vanadzor. We are now continuing the journey by car. I wish everyone a good day," PM Pashinyan added.