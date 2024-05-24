Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-05-24

YEREVAN, 24 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.19 drams to 387.77 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 420.38 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 4.33 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 493.28 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 615.51 drams to 29389.30 drams. Silver price down by 15.70 drams to 380.75 drams.