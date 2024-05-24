UN to hold memorial service for Iran’s late president

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The UN General Assembly will hold a ceremony next week to commemorate Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others accompanying them who died in a helicopter crash, reports IRNA agency.

Dennis Francis, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, announced that the ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 30.

On May 19, Iranian President EbrahimRaisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died in the helicopter crash that occurred on Sunday. President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region on Sunday. No one has survived the crash.