Bazeyan and Madoyan begin ranking boxing tournament

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Among the Armenian boxing teams, the men's team will be the first to compete in the Olympic ranking tournament.

Artur Bazeyan's opponent in the tournament starting in Thailand is from Morocco, while Gurgen Madoyan will compete against a representative from Greece.

The tournament held under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee is the last opportunity for boxers to qualify for the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris.

Armenia has not yet secured a ticket in boxing. From the men, Baregham Harutyunyan (51 kg), Artur Bazeyan (57 kg), Narek Hovhannisyan (63.5 kg), Gurgen Madoyan (71 kg), Rafayel Hovhannisyan (80 kg), Narek Manasyan (92 kg), and Davit Chaloyan (+92 kg), and from the women, Anush Grigoryan (52 kg), Ekaterina Sycheva (54 kg), and Ani Hovsepyan (66 kg) will compete in Thailand.