Mher Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss regional developments

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received Louis Bono, the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, the U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the press service of the Armenian Government said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed regional developments, addressing the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and emphasizing the importance of ensuring its continuity.








