Mher Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss regional developments
17:10, 23 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received Louis Bono, the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, the U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the press service of the Armenian Government said.
During the meeting, the parties discussed regional developments, addressing the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and emphasizing the importance of ensuring its continuity.
