Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-05-24

YEREVAN, 23 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.79 drams to 387.58 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.59 drams to 420.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 4.29 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.08 drams to 493.16 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 303.39 drams to 30004.81 drams. Silver price up by 1.44 drams to 396.45 drams.