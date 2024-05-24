Putin and King of Bahrain hold narrow-format talks at Kremlin

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who is in Russia on an official visit, held talks in the Kremlin. The meeting was held in a narrow format reports TASS.

The agenda of the meeting included the state and prospects of Russian-Bahrain cooperation in trade, economic, energy, and humanitarian spheres, as well as current issues on the international agenda.

In connection with Bahrain's chairmanship of the Arab League, the parties also discussed regional problems, primarily the exacerbation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the settlement of the Middle East situation.

Negotiations in a narrow format were followed by an extended meeting in the format of a working breakfast. This part of the meeting was closed to the media.

Following the negotiations, joint documents will be signed.