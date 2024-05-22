Hayk Martirosyan wins 7th round of Sharjah tournament

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Chess players representing Armenia continue their performances at the Sharjah chess tournament.

In the 7th round of the 7th Sharjah Masters 2024 international tournament in UAE, representatives of Armenia Shant Sargsyan, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, Manuel Petrosyan shared the point, and Hayk Martirosyan won.

Among the representatives of Armenia, Hayk Martirosyan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan have 4 points each. The leaders are participants from India and the USA with 5.5 points.

The international tournament in Sharjah is held in the Swiss format and consists of 9 rounds. 88 chess players take part in the Masters tournament.