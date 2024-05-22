Iran to hold extraordinary presidential election on June 28

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian presidential election intended to identify Ebrahim Raisi's successor will be held on June 28, the spokesman for Iran's Election Headquarters Mohsen Eslami said, Mehr reports.

"June 28 is the date for the fourteenth presidential election in Iran’s history," Iran’s Mehr news agency quoted Eslami as saying.

According to Eslami, the Guardian Council was asked to start registering presidential candidates before May 28.