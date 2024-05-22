Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   22 May 2024

UN Security Council observes minute of silence for Raisi

UN Security Council observes minute of silence for Raisi

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS.  Members of the UN Security Council on Monday observed a minute of silence in memory of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who were killed in a helicopter crash, reported news agency AFP.

The President of the UN Security Council announced a moment of silence at the request of Russia, China and Algeria.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am