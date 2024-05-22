Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   22 May 2024

Helicopter carrying Iranian president crashes due to technical failure

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed "due to a technical failure," Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

The agency did not specify the nature of the helicopter's malfunction.








