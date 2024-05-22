UN chief extends condolences to Iran over deaths of president

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a message to express his condolences on the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement on Monday that Guterres had offered his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, IRNA reports.

“The Secretary-General is saddened by the death of H.E. Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and their colleagues in a helicopter accident on 19 May” said the statement.