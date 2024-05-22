Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   22 May 2024

There are favorable opportunities to advance the peace agenda - Azerbaijan’s Aliyev

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during a meeting with the Latvian parliament speaker Daiga Mierina, announced that there are currently favorable opportunities to advance the peace agenda between  Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Currently there are very good and favorable opportunities for promoting the peace agenda. Within the framework of the bilateral process, positive agreements have been reached regarding border delimitation and demarcation," Aliyev said.








