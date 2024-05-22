Armenia top security official receives the delegation of the Foreign Relations Committee of the German Bundestag

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan received the delegation of the Foreign Relations Committee of the German Bundestag headed by Johannes Schraps.



According to Grigoryan’s Office, Armen Grigoryan highlighted bilateral visits at the high and highest level and underscored the dynamics of stable development of Armenia-Germany relations.



Grigoryan briefed on the process of democratic reforms implemented in Armenia, the policy of diversification of the economic sphere and the cooperation in the field of energy.



In the context of the abovementioned, the German side reaffirmed its ongoing support for the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia and for the country's stability and security.